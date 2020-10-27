‘Water, Woods & Prairies’ Shares Rich History of Thurston County

Lewis County residents are fortunate to have a rich history of their county penned by historian Sandra Crowell — “The Land Called Lewis” — published in 2007.
Now she’s coordinated the collaboration of a rich history for Thurston County in “Water, Woods & Prairies: Essays on the History of Washington’s Capital County,” published last year and available beginning this week through the Olympia Historic Society.
The 290-page book printed by Gorham Printing in Centralia features contributions from nine authors — Gerry Alexander, Drew Crooks, Jennifer Crooks, Sandra Crowell, the late Les Eldridge, Dr. James Hannum, Karen Johnson, Shanna Stevenson and Don Trosper. It contains more than 250 photos, original documents, a dozen maps and 25 sidebars. An extensive bibliography and index completes the volume.
I’m excited to dig into the book and learn more about our state’s history. I also wanted to know what the late Paul Harvey referred to as “the rest of the story” so I asked Sandy how the creation of the book began.
“In 2012 I was appointed to the Thurston County Historic Commission in the hot tub at the YMCA by County Commissioner Cathy Wolfe, though officially it was a more formal process with clothes on,” she said.
Sandy showed a copy of “The Land Called Lewis” at her first meeting, and the next time she attended, the Historic Commission’s agenda listed “Sandra Crowell/Thurston County History Book.”
“Apparently they decided Thurston County could have a book if Lewis County did,” she said.
But, talking about it is much easier than accomplishing it. She studied the table of contents of her Lewis County book and a 1990 volume she co-authored in north Idaho called “Up the Swiftwater: A Pictorial History of the Colorful Upper St. Joe River Country.” She drafted a similar outline for the Thurston County book, and the commission contacted individual authors to divide the topics. They also brainstormed the title with a graphic artist.
The undertaking grew exponentially as authors wrote their chapters and Karen Johnson and Drew Crooks did fact-checking. Chris Colton did copy editing and Shirley Stirling designed the book; they worked together to create the bibliography. Other contributors were Len Bali, Genevieve C. Chan, the late Sharon Mathews, Kati Sagawa, and Todd Sprague. David Nicandri wrote an introduction.
“Life intervened and the project dragged on and on,” said Sandy, who wrote a chapter on Native American tribal history. Other chapters address maritime explorers, loggers, early settlers and farmers, and establishment of the state capital.
They searched for photographs and negotiated copyrights. The Historic Commission invested nearly $2,000 for photo use and hired a professional indexer.
The book represents thousands of volunteer hours by writers, editors, researchers, designers and organizers.
“Choosing the printer was not negotiable for me,” she said. “I knew Gorham Printing in Centralia specialized in historical books at a reasonable price with excellent quality. The bid for $13,000 for 500 books with color made me into a hero when our Historic Commission president checked out book printing in Seattle and discovered one similar that cost $100,000! Kathy Campbell, who designed the cover from an old postcard for ‘The Land Called Lewis,’ reworked a similar one for ‘Water, Woods & Prairies.’ The Thurston County Historic Commission paid for the printing.”
But the group hit a snag because Thurston County, as a government agency, couldn’t sell or give away its property, so the book languished in storage for 18 months, until the county last week awarded a grant to the nonprofit Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum to market and distribute the books.
“Water, Woods & Prairies,” which costs $40 for a hardbound and $30 for a paperback, can be ordered online at olympiahistory.org.
“I have found history doesn’t get old, nor does its appeal,” Sandy said. “The end product of this collaborative work will be a source for research and information for many years, and no one will remember any frustrations — only a beautiful book to cherish as a cultural accomplishment.”
