Marilyn Strickland, a candidate for the 10th Congressional District’s open House seat, hosted a digital veterans roundtable with two supporters — both former service members — on Thursday, Oct. 1, in an effort to open up dialogue on challenges related to civilian transitioning and other veteran-specific issues.
Christopher Winters, a tribal and military liaison with the International Unions of Painters and Allied Trades, and Tacoma City Councilmember Catherine Ushka joined Strickland for the roundtable, which was hosted live on Facebook.
The 38-minute conversation was also underscored by Joint Base Lewis-McChord, which is located within the district and is its largest employer with more than 53,000 service members and civilians.
Strickland, whose father served in the United States Army for 20 years and fought in two wars, said that her military family’s needs were met growing up. Of course, that’s not always the case for every person and family unit serving their country.
“It was a very modest upbringing, but we had our basic needs met, and that’s not true for too many people, even sometimes while they’re serving but especially when they transition out,” she said.
The increased demand for housing in the South Puget Sound region was also a discussion topic between Strickland and her guests.
“As I think about the need for more housing, we have to be very innovative and creative with the amount of housing that we have built. We need housing for people of all income levels, but I think that there’s an opportunity to pay special attention as we think about affordable housing and how we make sure it’s affordable for our veterans and the population and the families that have served our country,” she said.
As a candidate, Strickland has voiced support in federal investments to service members, families and veterans, and is supporting the expansion and improvements of such programs as the Defense Community Infrastructure Program and Veterans Health Administration, according to her campaign’s site.
Strickland also said one of her top priorities includes increasing funding to the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which assists military spouses who have lost employment due to relocation.
Ushka, who served as a United States Navy Reserves member and deployed after 9/11, told Strickland that improvements need to be made to the outreach of federal programs and that there also needs to be de-stigmatization of soldiers receiving assistance.
“It’s all the more important with veterans, and I don’t think that we consider the fact that we can talk with our neighbors about those sorts of things,” said Ushka, who also serves as a chair of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department’s Board of Health. “It takes intentional work and, as you know, it takes dollars.”
Strickland’s campaign on Friday, Oct. 2, also announced a group of South Sound veterans were developing a coalition to support her campaign called “Veterans for Marilyn.”
A news release from the campaign included testimony from the coalition’s two co-chairs, retired Brigadier Gen. Oscar Hillman of the United States Army and retired Col. Willie Stewart of the United States Army Reserves.
The coalition includes at least three dozen service members from a diverse array of ranks and branches.
Strickland will face off against Beth Doglio, a 22nd Legislative District lawmaker, during the Nov. 3 election. The winner of that race will replace outgoing Congressman Denny Heck, who is running for lieutenant governor.
Doglio says, if elected, she would work to reform the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing voucher program. The program is largely ineffective in high-cost housing markets, her campaign says on her website. Her camp also says they’d fight to increase military housing subsidies in markets with a high cost of living.
Marty McClendon, the Republican who’s running a write-in campaign, says he’d work to “connect and streamline services to meet the needs of our veterans including health care choice, mental health support, housing and suicide prevention,” according to his campaign’s website.
Ballots will be mailed out Oct. 8 in Thurston County and on Oct. 16 in Pierce County. The last day to register by any means, other than in person, is Oct. 26, though eligible voters can update their registration and register in person up until 8 p.m. on the day of election.
