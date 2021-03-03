Thurston County and its four largest cities — Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater and Yelm — recently finalized an agreement forming a new Regional Housing Council (RHC), which will work to provide solutions to the regional housing crisis.
According to a Wednesday news release from the county, the RHC replaces the now-defunct Health and Human Services Council. The new council will assist in monitoring and implementing the county’s five-year Homeless Crisis Response Plan.
“The RHC will leverage resources and partnerships through policies and projects promoting equitable access to safe and affordable housing. It will consider issues specifically related to funding a regional response to homelessness and affordable housing, and how to better coordinate existing funding programs,” the news release read.
It will also be used as a forum for policy proposals related to homelessness and will be used to encourage development of regional approaches to addressing issues of homelessness and utilizing resources.
The RHC will be made up of one voting member and one alternative member from each jurisdiction that holds more than 5 percent of the county’s population (Thurston County, Lacey, Olympia and Tumwater) and one voting member representing the southern portion of the county (Yelm).
“Thurston County is committed to working together with the other jurisdictions to create short and long-term action plans to address this complex matter. The signing of this agreement brings me so much hope as to what we can achieve as the Regional Housing Council and how we can provide support to some of our most vulnerable community members,” said Carolina Mejia, Thurston County commissioner and RHC vice chair, in a statement.
The RHC will also be responsible for recommending housing and homelessness service policy to local leaders related to the Homeless Crisis Response Plan, establishing an annual budget and providing an annual report to participating jurisdictions.
