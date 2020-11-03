Republican incumbent J.T. Wilcox was leading strong on election night in his bid to retain his seat representing the 2nd Legislative District. As of Tuesday, Wilcox held a near 30-point lead against Democratic challenger Veronica Whitcher Rockett.
The current House minority leader, Wilcox is looking for a sixth term representing the 2nd Legislative District which spans from the shopping centers of Lacey to the eastern outskirts of Mount Rainier National Park on the Pierce-Yakima county line.
Wilcox as of Tuesday night had 64.64 percent of the vote, and Whitcher Rockett had 35.13 percent. A total of 64,871 ballots had been counted so far in the race, with further updates expected (keep your eye on yelmonline.com for further updates).
“I appreciate the chance to continue doing my job,” Wilcox wrote in a Tuesday night message on Twitter. “I’m going to do my best for the people who live in the small towns and rural areas of Pierce and Thurston counties and do my best for Washington as House Republican leader.”
Counties will certify their general election results on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and the last day for the Secretary of State to certify the election results is Thursday, Dec. 3.
Thurston County was reporting a historic 78.5 percent voter turnout and Pierce County was at 69.93 percent.
There’s an estimated 27,000 ballots left countywide in Thurston and 50,000 in Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.