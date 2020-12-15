Officers from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) and the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force (TNT) recently served a search warrant on a Puyallup residence that was found to be growing marijuana without any type of cannabis production, processing, or retail license.
The illegal grow was located in unincorporated Pierce County on the 12000 block of Woodland Avenue East, Puyallup.
Officers identified and seized 687 plants and approximately 100 pounds of marijuana that had been commercially packaged. In addition, officers seized a significant amount of growing equipment and a car associated with the illegal operation.
Officers found pesticides on site that would not be legal to apply to marijuana plants in a licensed operation in Washington state, according to a LCB press release. Illegal electrical and other modifications to the house and outbuildings indicated that the residence was repurposed solely for the illegal production of marijuana.
A Kent resident who was associated with the growing operation was arrested, and felony charges for the illegal manufacture and possession of a controlled substance have been recommended.
The Thurston County Drug Task Force and the Liquor and Cannabis Board received multiple complaints regarding the illegal marijuana grow. Neighbors complained that a strong odor of marijuana had been emanating from the house since 2017, after the cash sale of the residence to a person who never resided there. The LCB officers obtained a search warrant for the home. It was served in conjunction with the Thurston County Narcotics Task Force.
