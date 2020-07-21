A 17-year-old from Yelm who caused a three-vehicle collision near Walmart on Thursday, July 16, was charged with two hit and run-related charges after he allegedly fled the scene and hid in a nearby bush following the incident.
Yelm police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle collision on State Route 507 near Walmart at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found two vehicles, a 2001 Hyundai Accent and 2019 White Ford Fusion, in the center lane. Another vehicle that was involved, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse, had moved into the parking lot.
Witnesses told police that the driver of the Accent had pulled out of the Walmart parking lot, crossed the center lane and struck the Fusion, pushing it into the guard rail.
After striking the vehicle, the Accent reportedly spun around and struck the Eclipse before coming to a stop in the center turning lane. Witnesses say a white male then exited the Accent and took off into a field just south of State Route 507.
Deputies with Thurston County Sheriff’s Office assisted YPD in a search around the field for the driver of the Accent, but came back empty handed.
Later that night, at around 10 p.m, officers received a call from dispatch that a 17-year-old had called in to report he had been involved in an accident near Walmart and had no license.
He said he hid in the bushes until the police left the scene because he didn’t have a license and was scared.
Minor injuries were reported by those involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.