Thousands of people in the Nisqually Valley woke up Wednesday morning without power after a strong rain and wind storm rolled through the region last night, knocking powerlines offline and leaving trees over roadways.
According to Puget Sound Energy, about 950 customers in Rainier, 555 in Yelm and the Bald Hills area, and 226 in Roy were reporting outages as of 8:30 a.m. The Rainier Senior Center is currently open with power for those in the area who need electricity.
State Route 510 in both directions leading out of Yelm was also reported closed at 6:25 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The closure is at milepost 13.92 near 89th Avenue, and a detour is in place.
"Several county roads are closed this morning due to downed trees and power lines. Stay safe and watch for road crews! We'll be posting a list as asap," Thurston County Public Works wrote in a Wednesday morning Tweet.
No major roadways were reported closed in McKenna or Roy.
Road closures in Pierce County can be found here, and in Thurston County can be found here.
WSDOT Traffic alerts can be found here.
11:45 a.m. update: According to Puget Sound Energy, 1,153 customers in Yelm, 264 in Tenino, 1,022 in Roy, and 1,303 in Rainier are estimated to be without power.
2 p.m. update: State Route 510 at 89th Avenue, near RSE, is still closed.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.