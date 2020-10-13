This week is Flood Awareness Week in Thurston County, and county leaders are encouraging residents to prepare for winter storms that can bring floods by checking their emergency kits, making plans with family members and getting flood insurance before disaster strikes.
"We're focusing this week on encouraging residents to get flood insurance now before storm season sets in," said Thurston County Emergency Management Manager Sandy Eccker. "There's a 30-day waiting period once you make your first premium payment, so there's no time to waste. Get your flood insurance today."
With an average annual rainfall of 50 inches, floods are the most common natural hazard in Thurston County. The county has completed several flood mitigation and preparedness actions and received a Community Rating System score of two from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). This allows residents of unincorporated Thurston County to get as much as a 40 percent discount for flood insurance for properties in special flood hazard areas, and a 10 percent discount for properties in unincorporated Thurston County not in a special flood hazard area. Visit the county’s Flood Plans & Insurance webpage at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/flood-insurance.aspx to learn more.
Emergency Management staff recommends homeowners and renters obtain national flood insurance because it is the only dependable form of financial protection against flood damage; standard homeowner's insurance does not cover damage from flooding, and federal disaster assistance is available only for federally declared disasters.
You can learn more about flooding in Thurston County in the county’s 2020 Flood Bulletin at: https://bit.ly/2020FloodBulletin. The bulletin includes information about flood insurance, as well as preparedness tips and instructions on how you can sign up for Thurston Community Alert (TCAlert).
TCAlert is the county’s official emergency notification system. By signing up, you will receive critical notifications about flooding and other emergency communications by text, email, and/or landline. The emergency alerts you receive can relate to specific hazards that require action, such as evacuation, shelter in place or boil water orders. You can also create a Smart911 profile that can give emergency responders important information. All information provided is completely voluntary. Sign up at www.TCalert.org.
