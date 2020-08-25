Man Arrested After Allegedly Firing Handgun at Birthday Party in Yelm
Thurston County deputies arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday, Aug. 20, on three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly discharged one round from a firearm at a birthday celebration.
Yelm police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 16000 block of Greenleaf Avenue Southeast after receiving a call of a physical altercation between two men and hearing a gunshot at around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from the agency.
Officers arrived shortly after the incident. Witnesses told police they’d seen a physical altercation break out between 26-year-old Walter Mabry and another man.
“This altercation spilled out into the front yard and eventually the male subject Mabry was fighting was able to get back inside the residence and shut the front door,” the news release reads. “Mabry attempted to follow the other male subject back in the residence by kicking the front door open, but was unsuccessful.”
After another altercation ensued between the two men, Mabry reportedly went back to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun. According to the news release, he pointed the firearm in the direction of the house and discharged one round from the weapon. Police noted there were two children in the residence when the gun was fired.
Mabry then reportedly left the property with a female.
Deputies later found the vehicle he fled in near Walmart on State Route 507 and conducted a traffic stop. Mabry was arrested without incident and transported to Thurston County Jail.
Police Forward Felony Child Porn Charges Against Roy Man
One felony count of possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit media was forwarded to the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office after a 20-year-old Roy man reportedly uploaded a picture considered child pornography to an Adobe Creative Cloud at his grandfather’s house.
The Yelm Police Department received the case from the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, which received it through the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to police reports, the Yelm detective determined that the IP address for the router was in the name of the 80-year-old homeowner, but the Adobe account belonged to 20-year-old Tanner Harkins, of Roy.
The image was reportedly flagged by Adobe on May 9, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department investigation documents.
A Yelm detective went to the residence where the incident reportedly happened in the 14000 block of Lockwood Lane Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The officer didn’t receive an answer after knocking on the door, but could hear movement, according to police reports.
The detective was able to make contact with Harkins and tell him that he was investigating an inappropriate picture that was uploaded at the residence. The detective also told Harkins that search warrants had been executed to retrieve the picture related to an account under his name.
Harkins reportedly told police that he didn’t want to talk anymore, at which point the detective told him he’d bring him back to the police station if he didn’t cooperate. Harkins then reportedly said “oh wait, this is serious,” to the detective.
Harkins reportedly told the detective that he knew the image he was describing. He said he was in the process of deleting a large batch of photos from his account when his account froze. He said his account was suspended until further notice.
He said he did not think much of the photo due to “hosting servers for several clients.” He stated that he did not upload the photo, but that it was possible one of his clients may have.
After giving a statement, the detective followed Harkins into the residence and was escorted into the garage by his grandfather. While explaining why the detective was there, the grandfather said he was concerned since Harkins’ father was currently in prison for child pornography, noting that this could be a slippery slope, according to police reports.
Vehicle Strikes Car, Three Individuals at Yelm Skatepark
A 39-year-old woman from Tahola, Grays Harbor County, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 23, on one count of hit and run, one count of negligent driving and one count of driving with a suspended license.
The charges stem from an incident where Melissa James, 39, reportedly struck a vehicle and three individuals with her Saturn Vue at the Yelm Skatepark.
Yelm officers were dispatched at about 10 p.m. on that day to reports of a disturbance at the skatepark.
Officers made contact with a woman who was crying and still on call with dispatch, according to police reports. She told officers she was sitting in her vehicle watching her brother and boyfriend skate when James struck her vehicle.
The woman then got out of the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the driver. At that point, according to police reports, James sped off and hit the woman.
The woman said her brother and boyfriend, who witnessed the event, then came over in an attempt to help her. The two men tried to get the vehicle to stop, but the driver ended up hitting them as well.
The vehicle then reportedly left the parking lot, taking a right on State Route 507 heading toward Rainier.
According to police reports, there were no life threatening injuries.
Officers later made contact with James at a nearby residence, during which they reportedly smelled intoxicants on her. Police conducted a field sobriety test, which James was reportedly unable to perform.
She was then placed under arrest and transported to Nisqually Jail on $3,500 bail.
