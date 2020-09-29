Write-in Candidate Challenging Rep. Andrew Barkis

A write-in candidate from Puyallup will be the sole challenger to 2nd Legislative District Rep. Andrew Barkis, who is seeking reelection to a third term in the district’s Position 1 seat.
Barkis, 52, a Republican, walked away from the primary election back in August with about 93.5 percent of the vote, while write-in candidates took in only 6.5 percent.
William Rowland, 56, a system engineer from Puyallup, registered with the Public Disclosure Commission on Aug. 4 and has since raised about $200 in contributions. Rowland, a Republican running a write-in campaign, has never served in public office though he says he’s served as a precinct committee officer.
During the 2019 legislative session, Barkis served as a ranking minority member on the Transportation Committee, as well as the Consumer Protection and Business, Housing and Community and Development, and Veterans committees.
The Nisqually Valley News recently reached out to the candidates with a questionnaire. To see their unedited answers to the questions we posed, visit yelmonline.com where you can find more election coverage from this year’s candidates.
Ballots in Thurston County will be mailed Oct. 8, and Pierce County’s will be mailed out Oct. 16. The last day for voters to update their voter registration by any means, other than in person, is Oct. 26. Voters can register to vote, update their registration and vote in-person up to 8 p.m. on the day of election at their local county auditor’s office.
Andrew Barkis
Age: 52
Occupation: Owner of Hometown Property Management, Washington state representative
Party Affiliation: Republican
Elected Offices Held and Dates: Washington State Rep. 2nd Legislative District, Pos. 1; Feb. 2016 to Present
Funds Raised: $170,587
Barkis is running for a third term to the Washington state House of Representatives to continue to be an effective leader on issues such as transportation and to continue work on addressing the state’s projected revenue shortage, he said.
“We have a budget crisis of historic proportions. It will be imperative to find solutions that do not solely rely on higher taxes for the citizens of our state,” Barkis wrote. “While dealing with this we must not lose sight of the important issues that we have been facing pre-Covid: Housing supply, homelessness, addiction, transportation, etc.”
Having earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Seattle University, Barkis has 30 years of experience in property management and small business experience, which he says has helped him serve extended roles in the committees on which he serves.
“I have established a strong track record of collaboration and willingness to work across the aisle with my colleagues,” he wrote. “I work to focus on the issues at hand and remove the ideological barriers to getting good policy done. Now more than ever we need this as we have some many issues impacting our citizens.”
In order to address the coronavirus recession, Barkis said it’s imperative to focus on the budgeting process by cutting new costs while continuing programs essential to the most vulnerable Washingtonians.
Barkis said the state also needs to invest in revenue-generating industries and to develop them, such as tourism, the state’s parks systems, manufacturing and a “robust commitment to economic development.”
“All this while carefully looking at our current tax structure and not hammering the citizens with additional tax burdens,” Barkis added.
One issue Barkis believes isn’t getting enough attention is the state’s addiction and mental health crisis.
“We need bold plans. We need more recovery facilities and integrated pathways to recovery and back into society,” Barkis said, adding that just as much attention needs to be paid on the issues of homelessness and drug addiction as has been on the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information on Barkis’s campaign can be found online at www.electandrewbarkis.org.
William Rowland
Age: 56
Occupation: System Engineer
Party Affiliation: Republican
Elected Offices Held and Dates: None
Funds Raised: $200
Rowland, a Puyallup resident and business owner, is running a write-in campaign to combat a number of misdeeds he’s seen operating within the state government, including but not limited to the implementation of $30 car tabs, a citizens initiative that was passed in November 2019 but that has since been slowed in the courts.
His name will not be on the ballot, though he is running a write-in campaign.
“Witnessing a deterioration within our state government and the failure to focus on constituent constitutional rights, honesty, actions that support their oath, failure to represent the citizen’s best interest have all contributed to my decision to run for office,” he wrote.
A United States Air Force veteran and small business owner, Rowland, if elected, hopes to bring his background of working with “all types of personalities” to Olympia.
“I believe every decision a representative makes should be weighed against the Constitutional rights and benefits to constituents,” Rowland wrote.
In the wake of the COVID-19 recession and financial crisis, Rowland said a thorough review of spending and prioritizing items is necessary. He added that the government should adopt a “spent it or lose it” approach to its budget.
On the issue of housing diversity and affordable housing, Rowland said many of the housing issues that have arisen are due to the high taxation rates tied to the state.
Rowland said he’d also like to see greater transparency in the way the state provides its financial reports to the public.
For more information on Rowland’s campaign, visit www.electwilliamrowland.com.
