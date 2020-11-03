Got a little cash stashed in that lumpy mattress you’d love to donate?
Because if you do, the Senior Center of Rainer sure could use it.
Since about April when the first leak appeared, stalwarts at the popular gathering place have been singing the 1969 song “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.” And though nobody’s actually been splashed on the noggin’ — we think — pails a plenty have been ready to catch a variety of leaks that have since sprung in the 1911 building.
So, yeah, the center needs a new roof — and soon. And it will cost a cool $40,420 to replace it.
“It’s going to have to happen fairly rapidly, because we have leaks and something has to give,” said George Johnson last week at the center. Johnson, besides being a four-year Rainier city council member, also co-chairs the Senior Center of Rainier Board of Directors. “We’re trying to mitigate the leaks with buckets and prayer.”
Johnson, 74, who figures the roof now has about five leaks in various places, is cautiously optimistic it will last until summer before all-you-know-what breaks loose — though he and his wife Linda, 69, the senior center’s treasurer, aren’t waiting for miracles.
To that end, the couple have christened a Facebook fundraising page called the “George Linda Johnson fundraiser for Senior Center of Rainier.”
They’re seeking $40,410 through the online medium, but so far have attracted just a couple of minor donations.
Linda, though, has been busy seeking other funding sources, primarily grants for the roof project and to pay for a new standby generator.
She’s not new to the grant-writing process, and has had some success in the past garnering funds for senior center projects. The center, for instance, received a grant in June 2019 from the JZ Knight Humanities Foundation to paint the outside of the center and recently was able to paint the inside when two Lowe’s Home Improvement stores banded together to donate needed paint and supplies.
“In the past two years we’ve worked hard to repair our building,” Linda wrote last week in an email to the Nisqually Valley News.
And in addition to the past grants they’ve received, generous support from others in the local community have helped keep the senior center viable and nurturing.
“We’ve had all new appliances donated to us, a pool table, books and bookcases, DVDs, TVs, furniture, and more,” she wrote.
In addition, several community service organizations this summer donated organic produce and non-perishable food to the center to distribute to area seniors and families in need.
“We appreciate everything people have done to show support for the Senior Center of Rainier and our membership,” Linda said.
The support was especially critical this year due to COVID-19, which forced the center to close from March 16 until Oct. 5. And even then, the couple said the seven-member board of directors agonized over the decision to reopen as the virus again ramped up steam.
“We just weren’t sure if there would be a second wave of COVID-19 in the fall,” Linda said. “We were worried about how to reopen and keep our seniors safe and healthy.”
In the end, though, compassion reopened the center’s doors as its members clamored to re-embrace their home away from home.
“Many of our seniors live alone, and this is their only chance for socialization,” George said. “And the meals we serve make a big difference in their lives.”
So to help guard against a virus outbreak, the center instituted a series of safety measures to keep their members healthy: Volunteers, for instance, purchased digital thermometers and oxygen sensors to test members’ immediate health, placed a Plexiglas screen around the receptionist’s desk, installed a plastic sneeze guard over the food-service area — which is no longer a self-service buffet as it had been before COVID-19 — took out half the dining room’s chairs and separated the area’s tables.
The center now serves about a quarter of the people it did before it closed in March — that’s about 20 lunches inside and six lunches to go on days it’s open for meals. Members — who pay annual dues of $15 — donate $5 per meal or may purchase a $25 ticket that pays for six meals.
The center is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Besides prompting the center to reorganize its dining room and institute strict health-testing procedures, COVID-19 has altered the facility’s financial status, too.
The center — a 501-c3 non-profit — received approximately $22,000 in donations in 2019, but that amount dropped significantly after the coronavirus closed its doors. The Johnsons figure the center lost about $13,000 during the closure.
“Most of our income just disappeared,” George said. “People weren’t coming in, and we tried to do take-out meals, but that only lasted about a week.”
Upkeep of the 2,500-square-foot center is important, too, because the facility is considered the city’s multi-purpose community and emergency center and is used by civic and non-profit groups for meetings and other activities.
So having a viable roof on the structure is critical to a whole host of people who value the historic structure for its warmth, charm and utility.
The Senior Center of Rainer building was erected in 1911 as the Rainier School gymnasium. It was moved to its current location in 1977, which thanks to a $20,000 grant ushered in a major renovation that included new walls, a front porch, restrooms, upstairs loft, storage area and pantry.
And a new roof.
By then, the roof’s original cedar-shake shingles were rotting, so contractors installed two layers of composition shingles atop the cedar. Those are now ready for the dumpster, but this time the fix won’t be as easy.
According to the Johnsons, the roof will require a complete tear down — new plywood sheeting, vapor barrier, vents and composition shingles.
And that bid for $40,420 Linda received several weeks ago? It’s a bargain. Their first bid, received in September 2019, was for $83,000 plus tax and permit fees. When she saw it, Linda almost croaked.
“I was just stunned,” she recalled last week. “I cried.”
But come hell or high water, the Johnsons are confident they’ll soon be able to replace “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” with a more suitable senior center song. Think “Up on the Roof” by The Drifters.
That should do it.
Interested In Donating To A New Roof For The Senior Center Of Rainier?
For the next week or so, you may contribute on the Facebook page “George Linda Johnson fundraiser for Senior Center of Rainier.”
To access the site, go to: https://www.facebook.com/donate/361974135020295/3219134814875637/
You may also visit the We Love Rainier Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/weloverainierwa/
If you’re a current or former Washington state employee, you may also contribute through a charity fund. Ask your human resources representative about it.
