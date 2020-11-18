The change of season at The Olympia Farmers Market means beautiful fall and winter produce and wonderful handcrafted items from some of your favorite local artisans, according to a recent press release.
Shop local first and grab a handmade centerpiece, holiday-inspired table runner, hand-blown glasses and wood serving tray to present the perfect farm-to-table meal. The market has plenty of baked goods, cheeses, jams, sauces, seafood, fresh and cured meats and more to create memorable holiday meals.
You can also shop online. Place your order by 5 p.m. on Thursday for pickup at the Market on Saturday between 4 and 6 p.m.
Holiday Market Hours at The Olympia Farmers Market began Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7, and extends through Dec. 20. The Market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market will also be open Dec. 22-24 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. for Holiday Shoppers Delight.
The Market will be closed Dec. 26 and 27 and will reopen Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. January, February and March the Market will be open every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.