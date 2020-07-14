‘Super Drunk’ Man Attempts to Steal Alcohol From Yelm Business
Yelm police arrested a man on July 10 for stealing $28.95 worth of alcohol from Rite-Aid drug store in Yelm. The Yelm officer was dispatched to the Rite-Aid drug store when the reporting party said an intoxicated white male had just stolen two cans of beer and two bottles of alcohol and fled the store on foot.
When the officer arrived on the scene, the man attempted to run from the store carrying the alcohol bottles toward the Les Schwab Tire Center on Yelm Avenue. The officer contacted the man near an adjacent fence, and after the original caller positively identified him took the man into custody.
The officer indicated the man was extremely intoxicated and administered a breathalyzer test. The result was 0.192 blood alcohol content. For reference, the legal limit in Washington for driving a vehicle is 0.08 blood alcohol content.
After completing a trespass admonishment signed by the reporting party, the officer completed a criminal citation for third-degree theft and transported the man to the Nisqually Jail, where he was booked without issue.
The man made several comments while being transported by the officer to the effect that he was “super drunk” and wanted to know what would happen if the officer’s shotgun was stolen. The officer ignored the remarks.
When he arrived at the jail, the officer was informed that the drunk man had been released from the jail early the same morning.
Threat of K-9 Leads Man Who Fled Stolen Motorcycle in Yelm to Surrender
Yelm police arrested a man on Bridge Road S.E. in Yelm on July 11 for possessing a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle was reported to have been stolen from the Tacoma Police Department on April 9.
The Yelm officer was driving on Bridge Road S.E. approaching Railway Road S.E. when he noticed a black motorcycle pass his location and turn into a location on Bridge Road. The officer knew the location was known to be an area where stolen vehicles had recently been recovered. He subsequently observed the motorcycle with its tail light still on parked in a driveway on Bridge Road between a bush and a white van. Black gloves and a black motorcycle helmet were on the ground next to the motorcycle.
Based on his observance, the officer concluded that the rider had quickly fled the motorcycle so police would not catch him.
After contacting dispatch and running a license plate check, the officer concluded that the plates had been changed. He subsequently contacted the owner of the white van on the property who said the motorcycle rider had driven the bike into the driveway at a high rate of speed and then fled on foot.
After confirming that the motorcycle had been stolen, the officer requested backup and a K-9 unit to track the suspect if needed. After announcing that the K-9 unit had arrived on the scene, the suspect walked out of the bushes with his hands up and cooperated with the officers commands.
The officer detained the suspect in handcuffs and advised him why he was in custody. The suspect admitted that he was riding the stolen motorcycle but said the person from whom he’d obtained the motorcycle said it was fine.
The officer arrested the suspect for possession of a stolen motorcycle, secured him in the back of the patrol car, and transported him to the Thurston County Jail. The officer requested a tow truck come to the scene to impound the vehicle.
Roy Woman Loses $500 After Leaving Phone in Bathroom
A 61-year-old Roy woman is out more than $500 after notifying Yelm police on July 11 that someone had stolen her Motorola Android cellphone after she’d left it in the Walmart bathroom.
Upon returning home after unsuccessfully searching for her phone, she logged into her phone account to deactivate it and discovered that PayPal had transferred $500 from her credit card.
After receiving documentation from the theft victim’s PayPal account, the Yelm officer discovered that the $500 plus a $14.80 service fee had been sent to another person with a gmail account and that the transaction had originated from the victim’s cellphone.
The officer was able to locate the woman associated with the gmail account, but when he called the phone number attached to the record a man told him he had the wrong number. The listed address for the account was in Kapowsin, so the officer attempted no other in-person contact at that time.
The theft victim told the officer she had filed a fraud report with PayPal and would provide him with more information about the phone and the transaction.
No other information about a suspect is currently known.
Gas Cards, Gift Card Stolen in Yelm Vehicle Prowl
A 28-year-old Yelm woman is out six prepaid gas cards, an Amazon gift card, and $80 after an unknown male entered her car on July 11 and stole the items, Yelm police said.
The woman told police that her neighbor captured the incident on a surveillance system, and a still photograph will be attached to the case. According to police, the suspect is the same person related to a similar event that occurred the same day.
The gas cards are worth a total of $225, the Amazon card $100.
The suspect is unknown at this time.
•••
This week’s Sirens log was written by Nisqually Valley News Reporter Paul Dunn, who can be reached at pdunn@yelmonline.com.
