Incumbent Thurston County Commissioner John Hutchings is sitting in fourth place after preliminary results of the primary election were released Tuesday night.
In a seven-person race, it was Democrat Carolina Mejia who took the most votes with 4,525, about 31 percent of votes cast. Republican challenger C Davis was in second with 2,712 votes for 18.45 percent. Former commissioner Bud Blake, an independent, pulled in 2,502 votes for 17.02 percent. Hutchings had 2,111 votes for 14.36 percent.
Also garnering votes were Democrat David Gaw (1,389 votes), Thomas Bolender (373 votes) and Rory Summerson (1,077 votes).
The the top candidates move on to the general election.
Meija, 29, is a judicial assistant for Thurston County Superior Court who lives in Olympia. This would be her first elected office.
The next count is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Thurston County Auditor’s Office, there are an estimated 27,500 ballots still to be counted in the county. There have been 47,238 ballots counted so far.
See more results here: https://results.vote.wa.gov/results/20200804/thurston/
Read more about her and other candidates at the link below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.