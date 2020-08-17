Blaze Tears Through House on Eighth Avenue Near Roy

A three-bedroom rambler near Roy was a total loss after a blaze tore through it Saturday afternoon.
Fire crews with South Pierce Fire and Rescue were tipped off at about 4:30 p.m. to a fully-engulfed structure fire at a residence located on the 33000 block of Eighth Avenue.
South Pierce was on scene about 12 minutes later and worked on extinguishing the fire. Fire Chief Todd Wernet said Southeast Thurston Fire Authority, Graham Fire and Rescue, Central Pierce and Rescue, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord also responded to the fire.
Wernet said they called in an excavator to pull portions of the collapsing roof in order to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported,and the county fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire, Wernet said.
