A 33-year-old Maple Valley man who slept in his 1991 Chevrolet pickup truck overnight in Yelm reported his vehicle as missing after he awoke the next day, wandered off to urinate and came back to discover it was gone.
A Yelm officer was dispatched around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, to a man located near the intersection of Yelm Avenue and 103rd Avenue Southeast. According to police reports, the man seemed upset and said his truck was missing.
He told officers that he and a good friend drove from Seattle to the Red Wind Casino the night before and had stopped at a parking lot near the White Horse Tavern to get some sleep before the drive back.
He’d reportedly awoken that morning and attempted to find a spot far away to urinate. He noted that it was very foggy that morning and difficult to get around, and that when he came back his vehicle and his friend were gone.
He told the officer that he wanted to report the vehicle as stolen. The Seattle Police Department notified YPD the next day that the vehicle had been found. Maple Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.