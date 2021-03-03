The City of Yelm announced this week that Mayor JW Foster received the Leadership Thurston County Community Leadership Award. He was honored for "his outstanding initiative, inspiration to others, and the significant impact he made in 2020," according to a statement from the city. Among the reasons for the honor was Foster’s work in helping to establish the Yelm Community Relief Fund and the COVID-19 Yelm Business Grant. “I am pleased to accept it on behalf of the terrific team of professional city employees and community volunteers who worked together to provide service and relief to our friends and neighbors affected in so many ways by the pandemic virus,” Foster wrote on Facebook.