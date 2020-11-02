Rangers at Mount Rainier National Park yesterday recovered the bodies of two deceased individuals from Tolmie Peak, in the northwest corner of the park. The bodies were discovered on Saturday, Oct. 31, by hikers. An investigation, while ongoing, suggests the individuals are deceased from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds that occurred during the previous few days.
Both victims are male, ages 29 and 34, and neither are from western Washington. Because the Mowich Lake Road is closed for the season, access to the area requires an 8.5 mile hike, passing closed gates.
Identification is not being released at this time, pending the notification of family. The bodies were flown out by helicopter and turned over to the Pierce County Medical Examiner on Sunday, November 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.