A 20-year-old Yelm man was booked into the Nisqually Jail on Monday, Dec. 21, after allegedly throwing his sister onto a bed, injuring her, after she declined to get him a cigarette from their grandfather’s room.
Police responded to a report of a domestic violence disturbance at around noon at a house located on the 8500 block of Canal Road.
Police arrived and spoke with a 16-year-old girl who said her brother was out of control, banging on cars in the driveway and yelling at everyone.
Police spoke with the man, who told police that he had told his 10-year-old sister he wanted her to get a cigarette from their grandfather’s room.
After she declined, he said he had grabbed her and playfully threw her onto the bed, according to police reports, though a family friend who was staying within the house at the time told police she was injured in the process.
Police reported no visible injuries to the girl, who is 10 years old. The suspect was then arrested and booked into the Nisqually Jail on fourth-degree assault charges.
