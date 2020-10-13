Prestige Senior Living Rosemont will host a webinar on Thursday, Oct. 15, about the symptoms and effects of dementia.
The free webinar will be hosted online from noon to 1 p.m. Interested individuals can visit www.prestigecare.com/expressions to register and learn more.
Dementia care expert Teepa Snow will be leading the webinar, and she will engage her digital audience on understanding the symptoms and what families can do to support people living with various forms of memory loss.
Snow is the founder of Positive Approach to Care, a well known provider of dementia care training, services and products.
“During this free event, Snow will provide insight into the complex and unique needs of those living with dementia and how the condition impacts everyone around them,” a news release from the organization read.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.