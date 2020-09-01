A Mineral man was in Lewis County Superior Court on Thursday a day after he allegedly attempted to burn his father’s house down.
David J. Otis, 39, was charged with first-degree attempted arson and harassment, threat to kill — both domestic violence offenses.
Deputy Prosecutor Brad Meagher asked that Otis be held on a $200,000 bail and that two no contact orders be issued to protect the alleged victims.
“I think he is an extreme risk to community safety,” Meagher told Judge James Lawler.
Lawler agreed. He set bail at $200,000 and issued the no contact orders.
The prosecutor’s affidavit gives the following account of the incident on Aug. 26:
At around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Mineral Market in Mineral to what was reported as a suspicious circumstance.
Two people reported that Otis had attempted to burn down a residence on Maple Lane that was occupied by his father and his father’s wife, who is partially blind. The affidavit does not specify whether the woman is Otis’ mother.
The witnesses told police they first heard an argument taking place between Otis and his father at their house, then witnessed Otis run out of the residence and away from the area.
The witnesses reportedly gave chase to Otis because they sensed his father needed help. The pursuers and the suspect eventually ended up at Mineral Market.
A deputy located Otis a “short distance away” and placed him under arrest based on an active misdemeanor warrant that was separate from the incident on Aug. 26.
Otis reportedly told police he had been in an argument with his father and wanted to “get his attention” and decided to pour gasoline throughout the house.
Back at the Maple Lane residence, the deputy spoke with Otis’ father who said his son had been in the bathroom for an extended period of time, so he asked him to hurry up.
This upset Otis, his father told police, and Otis subsequently retrieved a gas canister and began pouring gasoline throughout the house and attempted to light it, but reportedly failed to get it to ignite.
His father added that he had to help his wife get out of the residence because she is “mostly blind.”
Also, while attempting to light the gasoline, Otis’ father alleged his son said he was going to kill him and burn the house down.
The deputy was then given permission to enter the house where he found traces of the gasoline that had been poured throughout the residence. He was unable to find a lighter that Otis allegedly attempted to use to ignite the gasoline, but found several other lighters around the house.
Otis is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 3.
