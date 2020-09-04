Members of local and national law enforcement agencies shot and killed a man in his 40s suspected to be tied to a shooting over the weekend at a pro-Donald Trump rally in Portland.
The incident happened before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3. Law enforcement with the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Taskforce, led by the U.S. Marshals Service, were conducting surveillance on an apartment near Lacey where they believed a wanted homicide suspect was located.
“The wanted subject came out of an apartment and got into a vehicle to leave,” a press release with Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reads. “During the attempt to apprehend him, shots were fired at the suspect in the vehicle and he fled from the vehicle on foot.”
“Additional shots were fired at the suspect and he was later pronounced deceased at the location.”
The taskforce team was made up of members from the U.S. Marshals service, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, the Lakewood Police Department and the Washington Department of Corrections.
The New York Times and The Olympian both confirmed the identity of the man as 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl, though the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office declined to release his name in a press release.
The suspect was reportedly armed with a handgun, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office states, though it’s unconfirmed whether or not he went for the weapon or if he fired shots.
“Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatened the lives of law enforcement officers,” the Marshals Service told The Times in a statement. “Taskforce members responded to the threat and struck the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene.”
Reinoehl was reportedly being investigated for the killing of a Trump supporter during a rally in downtown Portland on Saturday. Video posted on social media of the incident showed Reinoehl and the man, Aaron Danielson, confronting each other. The incident ended with Reinoehl shooting the man.
Downtown Portland has been embroiled in civil unrest since the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked protests and calls for civil justice and an end to police funding, as well as rioting.
Those protests were rekindled after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot an unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back.
