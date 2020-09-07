A group of neighbors armed with water buckets and shovels helped slow the growth of a brush fire Monday just before noon at Independence Road and James Road in Rochester, according to the West Thurston County Fire Authority.
The fire was started from a downed power line along Independence Road and spread to nearby grass and brush.
“A house and outbuildings were briefly threatened,” the fire authority posted on social media. “While citizens were assisting, first arriving crews were able to protect structures that were in immediate threat.”
Firefighters from West Thurston, the Department of Natural Resources, Oakville, Riverside, South Thurston and McLane/Black Lake were on scene as was a DNR helicopter and DOC inmate crews, according to West Thurston.
“DNR units along with a West Thurston water tender will remain on scene into the afternoon,” the fire authority wrote. “Firefighters were able to stop the fire at 1.6 acres.”
Thurston County and much of Western Washington are currently under a Red Flag Warning due to increasing fire risk.
