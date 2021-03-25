Would-Be Thieves Flee Pistol-Packing Property Owner
Three alleged burglars prowled through Safari Auto Wrecking at 8:30 p.m. on March 17 but fled the business on Northern Pacific Road in Yelm when the supervisor showed up with a pistol — against dispatch’s advice.
According to police reports, two Yelm officers and a Thurston County deputy arrived on the scene after the supervisor called to report his employee who lives on the site called him to report three males were inside the fenced yard possibly prowling vehicles.
The supervisor said he was en route and advised he was armed and was going into the yard to look for the suspects.
Upon arrival, the lead Yelm officer contacted the supervisor who had secured his pistol in his vehicle. The supervisor said his employee had witnessed the three males in the yard but didn’t know how they had gotten in since the yard is completely fenced and the gates were locked.
According to the employee, the males were last seen running north toward the Yelm Water Treatment Plant.
The officer was unable to contact a K-9 handler due to contamination of the area after the business’s employees and an owner who arrived had walked around the yard.
After further inspection of the facility with the supervisor, the Yelm officer was unsure if anything had been stolen and asked to be advised if the employees noticed anything stolen.
There is currently no suspect information. The supervisor and employee told the officer that because of the darkness they would not be able to identify any suspects.
Thief Fails to Get Away With Trailer
A bumbling burglar came away from an attempted theft with nothing to show but comical incompetence.
According to police reports, a Yelm officer was dispatched on March 16 to South Hill RV Sales on Yelm Avenue West. A man walking his dog by the business reported to police that he had noticed a trailer that appeared to have been moved and had evidently been pulled halfway over a curb and left there.
When the officer arrived on the scene, he noticed tire marks on the grass where it appeared a vehicle had attempted to back up and attach to the trailer. The officer also saw that the trailer’s door lock was damaged and the trailer was not secured. The inside of the trailer appeared normal.
As of March 16, the officer had been unable to contact the owner of the business and had not viewed security footage of the sales lot.
There are currently no suspects or leads.
Woman Loses $800 to Facebook Fraudster
A 25-year-old Yelm woman got burned on Facebook recently when a fraudster gained access to her America’s Credit Union account, withdrew $800 and silently slipped back under the rock from which he or she came.
According to police reports, the Yelm woman was using her ACU account on Facebook associated with a friend of hers and noticed that on March 11 at 11:11 a.m. an unknown person began withdrawing funds from her account.
The person made eight total withdrawals — each for $100. The withdrawals ceased at 11:18 a.m. as the woman’s account by then had been emptied.
After some investigation, the woman concluded that Seattle was the original transfer of funds location, but the history of the transactions had been deleted and no other information was forthcoming.
There is currently no suspect information, and the woman’s account has been closed.
