Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Washington State Department of Transportation activated new ramp meters to improve merging and provide more consistent travel times during congested periods on southbound Interstate 5 in Lacey and Olympia.
Locations with new meter activations are:
• Martin Way East
• Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast
• Pacific Avenue Southeast
• Henderson Boulevard Southeast
Travelers using those ramps during peak travel times can anticipate delays as ramp meters regulate traffic flow onto southbound I-5.
WSDOT will monitor traffic patterns on the ramps and nearby surface streets, making adjustments to ramp meter operations as needed.
Ramp meters are traffic signals that operate according to real-time conditions on the highway and ramp. The traffic signals provide consistent gaps between vehicles and help keep I-5 moving, rather than multiple vehicles flooding the highway all at once.
Learn more at www.wsdot.wa.gov/travel/operations-services/ramp-meters.
