The Thurston Conservation District is holding a number of free online livestock and agriculture workshops throughout the month of August. Registration is required for all events.
The final two parts of a four-part workshop series on livestock and productivity will take place on Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.
On Aug. 25, the Thurston Conservation District will host a workshop addressing mud and designing a heavy use area for pastures. Sept. 29’s workshop will focus on getting started implementing an individual project with the conservation district, specifically for those looking to do projects in the Deschutes River watershed.
Both will take place 7 p.m. on their respective date.
If you’re planning a winter garden you’ll want to attend the Aug. 27 workshop at 5:30 p.m. to plan out one of your own. Participants will be asked to actively put their new knowledge to use and plan out their dream winter planter, raised bed or garden.
A virtual farm showcase will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 20. This presentation gives attendees the option to learn about soil health practices and hear from experienced local farmers about how practices have improved.
This is a great opportunity for those interested in soil management and to learn about what vegetable, fruit and livestock producers are doing in the area.
At 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 6, Thurston Conservation District will host a workshop on advanced pasture management. This presentation will take a deep dive into how to improve your soil structure and chemistry. Topics covered include choosing and managing forage species, renovating your pasture, targeted weed management, reseeding and fertility.
For more information, visit the Thurston Conservation District’s website at www.thurstoncd.com.
