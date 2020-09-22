Marilyn Strickland’s campaign for the 10th Congressional District on Monday, Sept. 21, announced endorsements from both the 2nd and 30th Legislative District Democrats.
“I am grateful for the support of the 2nd Legislative District Democrats and the 30th Legislative District Democrats,” Strickland said in a news release published Monday. “As the South Sound and our entire nation face the coronavirus pandemic and economic challenges, we need proven leaders to help create family-wage jobs and help our middle class.
“It won’t be easy, but I know we can rebuild and recover stronger than before, and have an economy that works for everyone.”
Strickland, the former mayor of Tacoma, will face opponent Beth Doglio, a 22nd Legislative District lawmaker, on Nov. 3 during the general election. Doglio is also a Democrat. Additionally, Republican Marty McClendon has launched a write-in campaign.
The 2nd Legislative District encompasses Yelm, Rainier, Eatonville, Orting, parts of Lacey and a large part of the Mount Rainier area.
Washington’s 30th Legislative District, which encompasses Federal Way, is home to former state Rep. and 10th Congressional District candidate Kristine Reeves. She’s since endorsed Strickland’s campaign, and also recently accepted a position as Joe Biden’s senior advisor for Washington state, according to an article by the Spokesman-Review.
