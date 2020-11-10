Local nonprofit Bounty For Families is currently accepting donations to fund its annual Gift of Gobble program, which helps feed dozens of families this Thanksgiving.
According to information on the program’s website, meals go to benefit families at JBLM, families from Rainier School District and Yelm Community Schools, and local churches.
“It’s been quite a year and demand for annual Gift of Gobble Thanksgiving meals is higher than ever,” the program writes.
Bounty For Families plans on distributing an additional 50 more meals this year to families in need. The goal for the nonprofit is to raise a total of $9,000.
You can give a recommended donation of $60 at this link, or however much you can give: https://bountyforfamilies.org/donations/gift-of-gobble-donation/.
