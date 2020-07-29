The death of a Rainier man who was unable to escape from a mobile home fire Saturday, July 25, is being investigated by the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
The Thurston County Coroner’s Office was able to identify the man as 58-year-old Gabriel Ayala through a dental examination on Tuesday, Coroner Gary Warnock said. Ayala’s cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation.
The manner of his death is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office, Warnock said. An investigation was opened because two other occupants were able to escape but not Ayala.
The manner of death is suspicious, Warnock said.
Sgt. Roland Weiss, with the sheriff’s office, said their case is still under investigation and they’re currently unaware of any mobility issues that might have hindered his ability to escape the house.
The investigation could take several weeks, Weiss said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
