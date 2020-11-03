The suspect in an Oct. 26 robbery at the Prairie Hotel is still at large, and the Yelm Police Department is asking for anyone with information to come forward.
A picture of the suspect was caught by surveillance cameras at Grocery Outlet shortly before the robbery happened. The picture of the suspect, as well as one of his silver Subaru SUV that he fled in, was posted to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday, Oct. 29.
It’s believed he drove immediately to the hotel from Grocery Outlet.
The unknown suspect was last seen wearing a black mask and a black hoody with an off-brand Seahawks emblem on it. He’s described by the department as a thin-built man, standing 5-foot-9 with short, wavy black hair. He’s possibly Hispanic or Native American, according to police.
According to police reports, the robbery happened shortly before 8:26 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26. A front desk employee told police and dispatch that the male entered through the front door, put a bag on the counter and told her “you know the drill. Put the money in the bag.”
He also reportedly threatened to assault her.
She handed him the cash she had, and he exited through the front entrance and walked toward Yelm Cinemas to his vehicle. It’s believed he was the driver of the Subaru SUV.
Anyone with further information should contact Det. Bill DeVore with the Yelm Police Department at 360-458-5701.
