The Washington State Auditor’s Office recently completed the last portion of its annual review of Thurston County’s finances. State auditors found the county compliant with federal grant requirements, according to a press release from the county.
State auditors examined reporting for Thurston County Public Health’s Community Development Block grant (CDBG). State auditors also reviewed the Child Support Enforcement Grant in the Clerk’s and Prosecuting Attorney’s Office earlier this year. Normally grant auditing is completed at the same time as financial and accountability auditing, but the public health crisis delayed the audit of the CDBG grant, according to the county.
Earlier this year, Thurston County received a clean audit from the state Auditor’s Office for the fifth straight year after the financial and accountability portion of their audit.
“Grant compliance is a vital part of our accountability culture here in Thurston County,” said County Auditor Mary Hall.
The Thurston County Auditor’s Office employs a grant specialist as a resource for all county offices and departments.
“We’ve made a concerted effort to make sure agencies across the counties have the knowledge and resources to comply with grant requirements,” Hall said. “Grants are a vital source of funding, but oftentimes have different compliance standards.”
You can find a copy of the State Auditor’s reports here:
• Accountability — https://portal.sao.wa.gov/ReportSearch/Home/ViewReportFile?arn=1026550&isFinding=false&sp=false
• Comprehensive Annual Financial Report — https://portal.sao.wa.gov/ReportSearch/Home/ViewReportFile?arn=1026556&isFinding=false&sp=false
• Financial and Federal — https://portal.sao.wa.gov/ReportSearch/Home/ViewReportFile?arn=1027056&isFinding=false&sp=false
More information on the financial state of Thurston County is found in the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report published by the Thurston County Auditor’s Financial Services division. You can access that here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/auditor/Pages/finance-reports.aspx.
