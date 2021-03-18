A 24-year-old Tacoma man is in Thurston County Jail after Yelm police arrested him on March 13 for a laundry list of alleged crimes.
Buster Jo Fryberg is suspected of attempting to elude a police vehicle, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
The alleged crimes are now in the hands of the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office to determine charges against Fryberg.
According to police reports, a Yelm officer first spotted Fryberg at about 6:14 p.m. traveling north on Wilkenson Road in a 1998 Nissan Grand Prix. The officer saw that the vehicle was displaying no license plates and that the driver was driving erratically through a neighborhood near Rainier View Drive.
As the vehicle exited the neighborhood back onto Wilkenson Road, the officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at 91st Avenue. Fryberg didn’t stop immediately, so the officer activated his patrol siren, and as he approached Port Orford Boulevard, Fryberg turned onto that street and it appeared he was slowing and would pull over.
Instead, Fryberg quickly accelerated on Port Orford, prompting the officer to advise dispatch that he was in pursuit. The chase subsequently entered the Nisqually Pines neighborhood where Fryberg was driving at a reckless speed. The officer decided to terminate the pursuit to avoid endangering the neighborhood’s residents when Fryberg hit a speed bump while turning and crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Port Orford Boulevard and Linden Court.
Fryberg quickly exited his vehicle and ran eastbound on Linden Court and then into a nearby backyard. As the officer was chasing the suspect, a nearby resident observed the incident and pushed Fryberg into a fence and restricted his movement.
The officer then caught Fryberg, who began cooperating as the resident returned to his home across the street. The officer brought Fryberg to the ground, handcuffed him and discovered a fanny pack strapped to his chest. He cut the fanny pack off Fryberg and walked him back to the roadway where another Yelm officer was parked.
Once back at the patrol car, the officer advised Fryberg that he was under arrest for attempting to elude and subsequently searched him — finding two $100 bills in Fryberg’s pockets and $130 in cash in the fanny pack along with 21 tabs of 30mg oxycodone, a large baggie of heroin, a small baggie of heroin and another moderate-sized baggie of methamphetamine.
While the first officer continued to search Fryberg, the second officer on the scene said he had observed a scale and a firearm in the vehicle. The first officer secured Fryberg in the other officer’s vehicle and once back at the scene observed drug paraphernalia including meth pipes, a scale and tinfoil and a firearm in a holster lying on the backseat.
Upon questioning, Fryberg said he had just purchased the vehicle earlier that day and that the large meth pipe was the only item in the car that belonged to him. After performing a Department of Licensing check, the officer discovered that Fryberg had a no contact order with the Seattle Police Department and that he was required to turn in any firearms he possessed.
Upon observing the firearm, scale and other drug paraphernalia in Fryberg’s vehicle, the Yelm officer contacted dispatch and requested a search warrant from an Olympia judge, which was granted.
Upon searching Fryberg’s vehicle, the officer located a Springfield 9mm gun and two more firearms in a backpack on the passenger floorboard. Those were a Glock 43 9mm and a Beretta .22 caliber. The officer discovered that two of the firearms had been reported stolen. The officer found more drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, another $20 bill and a couple of bullets sitting on the driver’s seat.
After completing his search of the car, the officer contacted Bill’s Towing to impound Fryberg’s car. Once the vehicle was removed from the scene, the officer returned to the Yelm Police Department to process the evidence and a property report.
