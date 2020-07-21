Democrats running for Washington’s heavily contested 10th Congressional District seat have raised more than $992,000 in contributions during the second quarter of 2020.
State Rep. Beth Doglio, former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland, and former state Rep. Kristine Reeves have become clear financial frontrunners in the leadup to replacing outgoing Congressman Denny Heck, who’s running for lieutenant governor.
Collectively, the trio has raised more than $911,700 between April 1 and June 30, according to the Federal Election Commission, with Doglio the frontrunner at $332,012 and more than $357,000 in cash on hand.
“Doglio enters the primary race’s final stretch well positioned to build on her campaign’s growing momentum as the candidate with the strongest ability to communicate with voters as ballots arrive in homes,” her campaign touted in a news release earlier this month, adding that she’s raised $571,650 over the last two quarters.
Doglio’s campaign has also received the most high-dollar donations out of any candidate. About $87,900 of her contributions have come from donations of $2,000 or more.
But her campaign has also raised the second highest number of small-dollar donations as well.
In addition to its fundraising prowess, Doglio’s campaign has also announced it had earned endorsements from around 135 elected leaders, more than 70 of whom represent communities in the 10th.
Strickland, who has been endorsed by a number of big-name state politicians, including former Govs. Gary Locke and Christine Gregoire, has raised $313,821 during the second quarter — just $18,000 less than Doglio.
“I’m proud that 99 percent of my support comes from grassroots donors,” her campaign wrote The Nisqually Valley News in an email. “These contributions are helping to get our message out and reach the voters we will need to win this primary.”
Currently serving as president and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Strickland’s leadership qualities were highlighted in a July 12 endorsement from The Seattle Times Editorial Board.
“America will need pragmatic problem-solvers to recover from COVID-19, the resultant economic crisis and the cultural clashes that have coursed nationwide,” the board wrote. “Strickland’s resume matches well for the 10th District’s need for strong federal advocacy.”
Reeves raised $265,933 throughout the second quarter from a total 1,320 donors, according to her campaign. Her campaign currently has a little more than $203,000 cash on hand.
Jackson Maynard, an attorney from the Olympia area, has become the top Republican fundraiser. Throughout the second quarter, he accrued $51,714 and also surpassed fellow Republican Nancy Slotnick.
Maynard currently has more than $38,000 in cash on hand. He’s also garnered a number of endorsements, including former state Sen. Dino Rossi, former Attorney General Rob McKenna and outgoing 2nd Legislative District Sen. Randi Becker, R-Olympia.
In a recent news release, Maynard’s campaign attributed its success to focusing on recovery efforts following the coronavirus recession.
“In the previous quarter, the Olympia attorney has generated more donations than his nearest Republican competitor by nearly 10 to 1, while also managing to gain the endorsements of former Washington state Sen. Dino Rossi and former Washington Attorney General Rob McKenna, among more than a dozen others,” his campaign stated.
Joshua Collins, the former socialist Democrat who’s now running for the 10th as an Essential Workers Party candidate, holds the fourth-highest number of total contributions by dollar amount.
Collins, who’s been running for more than a year now, pulled in a sizable haul for the second quarter this year at $22,525.
