The Yelm Police Department has implemented a Meetup Spot outside the Public Safety Building to provide community members a surveilled location to make exchanges with confidence.
Although these spots are monitored by cameras, the police department is encouraging people to keep these safety tips in mind when making any kind of exchanges:
• Arrange to meet during daylight hours.
• Don’t meet in an area that’s unfamiliar or uncomfortable to you. If the other party is not willing to meet you in a place you feel safe, don’t meet.
• Be vigilant and observant.
The department cannot guarantee your safety in the Meetup Spot, but the two parking spots are under 24-hour video surveillance.
In the case of an emergency, call 911.
