Cadets From Yelm, Roy Among 49 Sworn In as Washington State Patrol Troopers

Two cadets originally from the Yelm and Roy area were among 49 Washington State Patrol troopers who were sworn in during a ceremony in Shelton on Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Hyungjun Ahn, of Yelm, Cody Miller, of Roy, and 47 other cadets were sworn in by Justice Susan Owens at the Washington State Supreme Court as the 113th Trooper Basic Training Class, according to a news release from State Patrol, which produces three cadet classes each biennium.
“The 49 cadets graduating today endured a rigorous application process, extensive background investigation, and received the best training, unmatched anywhere else in the nation,” Chief John Batiste said in a statement. “Today, they will join the ranks of Washington’s finest, as troopers of the Washington State Patrol.”
According to State Patrol, each cadet completed more than 1,000 hours of training in the lead up to their swearing-in ceremony. Only about 4 to 6 percent of the total number of applicants “makes the grade” to become a trooper.
The troopers had been at the Shelton campus since March, according to Director of Communications Chris Loftis, and were isolated away from the impacts of the virus.
During the graduation ceremony, the troopers largely sat in their vehicles, socially distanced.
“They exited only to raise their hands and take the oath of office, to pay appropriate honors, and for a socially distant and masked photograph with Chief Batiste in front of each patrol unit,” Loftis wrote.
