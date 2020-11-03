Republican Jim McCune was holding a commanding lead election night in the race for the 2nd Legislative District’s open seat in the state Senate. As of Tuesday, he held a 25-point lead against Democrat Rick Payne.
McCune currently has roughly 62.46 percent of the vote while Payne trails at 37.33 percent.
Currently a Pierce County council member serving his last allowable term, McCune previously served the 2nd Legislative District from 2004 to 2012 as a representative. Now, he’s looking for voters to send him back to Olympia during what will likely be a unique time in Washington politics.
“I’m happy with the results and I look forward to working with the Republican caucus and being a team player,” McCune said Tuesday night by phone. “I thank the constituents for their votes and having their trust in me.”
McCune said he expects to maintain the strong lead he currently has on Payne.
A total 64,817 ballots were counted in the race as of Tuesday night. Daily updates are expected and will be posted online at yelmonline.com.
Turnout in this general election has been historically high, no doubt due to the presidential election. As of Tuesday night, voter turnout was at about 78.5 percent in Thurston County and 69.93 percent in Pierce County.
Counties will certify their general election results on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and the last day for the Secretary of State to certify the election results is Thursday, Dec. 3.
