Thurston County is seeking public comment on the draft Solid Waste Management Plan (SWMP). Developed with guidance from the Thurston County Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC), the SWMP recommends strategies to manage solid waste generated in the county over the next six to 20 years.
The SWMP is a collaborative effort of participating cities, industry representatives and the county to provide citizens with efficient, reliable and affordable solid waste collection, handling, recycling and disposal services. The intent is to improve the quality of life while protecting and preserving human health, environmental quality, and natural resources.
The plan focuses on waste prevention, reduction, recycling, and system enhancements including facility upgrades at the Waste and Recovery Center (WARC), the Rainier and Rochester Drop-Boxes, and the closed Hawks Prairie Landfill.
Public Works will accept public comments on the draft plan Sept. 1-30. A copy of the draft plan and a digital comment form are available online. There are also two opportunities for the public to participate in an educational online open house about the plan, from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 14 and Sept. 17. Find the draft plan, make comments and find information about attending an online open house at: https://www.co.thurston.wa.us/solidwaste/swac/SWMP.htm
Hard copies of the plan may be obtained by visiting the Thurston County Public Works Office at 9605 Tilley Road SW, Olympia, during regular business hours Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Comments will also be accepted by mail or in person at Thurston County Public Works, Attention: April Leigh, 9605 Tilley Road SW, Suite C, Olympia, WA 98512.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.