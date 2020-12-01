Recreational shellfishing in Budd Inlet has been closed until further notice due to unsafe levels of a marine biotoxin detected in the shellfish.
The Washington State Department of Health and the Thurston County Public Health and Social Services closed Budd Inlet from inner Budd Inlet to Boston Harbor and the tip of Cooper Point. Samples of the Budd Inlet marine biotoxin — that causes diarrhetic shellfish poison (DSP) — contained DSP biotoxin at 23 micrograms per 100 grams, exceeding the safety limit of 16 micrograms per 100 grams established by the DOH.
According to the DOH, DSP symptoms cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The biotoxins are produced by naturally occurring algae, and can accumulate in shellfish, making them unsafe to eat.
Marine biotoxins are not destroyed by cooking or freezing, and shellfish harvested commercially and sold in stores and restaurants are tested for toxins prior to distribution and are safe to eat, the DOH explained.
Permanent swimming and shellfish harvest closures due to pollution in inner Budd Inlet and near wastewater treatment plant outfalls remain in effect.
To learn more about this and other biotoxin closures around the state, call 1-800-562-5632. Beach closures are also found on the DOH website at: https://fortress.wa.gov/doh/biotoxin/biotoxin.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.