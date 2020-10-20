A 24-year-old Olympia man was knocked out in the parking lot of Quarter Mile Bar and Grill in Yelm late Saturday evening after allegedly brandishing a firearm at someone he was getting into a physical altercation with.
At about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17, Yelm officers were dispatched to reports of a disturbance at the bar. Dispatchers advised that a male was unconscious on the ground and that he had brandished a weapon.
According to police reports, upon arrival officers made contact with the individual and someone who was attempting to administer first aid. Upon taking off the individual's belt holster, police identified him as a 24-year-old Olympia man.
According to witness statements, the man allegedly pulled his gun out in the parking lot while in a verbal argument with another group of people. The argument initially started inside the bar and, according to the man’s girlfriend, might have started when someone looked at her in a way that he did not like.
She told police she did not know that he had a gun. Though the weapon could not be located by officers, the department believes someone with the injured man swiped it due to the lack of concern about its whereabouts.
Due to the unclear nature of the incident, Yelm police were unable to determine a victim and a suspect. No arrests were made.
Yelm Police Chief Todd Stancil said the injured man was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital for his head injuries.
