Harley Motorcycle Stolen at Gunpoint on 93rd Avenue
A red Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle was reportedly stolen during an armed robbery Saturday, Sept. 5, at a residence in the 14400 block of 93rd Avenue near Yelm.
According to a post by the Thurston County Scanner Facebook page and additional information made public on social media, deputies and officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the robbery that afternoon.
Two armed suspects were reportedly involved, with one of the individuals leaving with the bike and the other leaving in a white Chevy pickup.
Little information was provided on the description of the suspects and the plate number of the pickup. The motorcycle reportedly bore the Washington plate numbers 3G1297.
Yelm officers did not assist this case since as it was outside city limits, Assistant Chief Rob Carlson said.
Yelm Man Cited on Domestic Violence, Obstruction Charges
A 34-year-old Yelm man was arrested and cited Friday, Sept. 4, for alleged domestic violence and obstructing a law enforcement officer after attempting to attack his father and later running from Yelm officers.
At about 3 p.m., Yelm officers were dispatched to a residence on the 12300 block of Morris Road just south of Yelm to assist Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to Yelm police reports. The Sheriff’s Office was originally responding to a call of an intoxicated man who was bleeding and threatening suicide. He had reportedly attempted to attack his father.
When officers arrived, they were briefed that the suspect was sitting down on a dirt road toward the back end of the property. Walking to the back of the property, officers reported seeing a white male with blood on his hand and forehead who took off running shortly after officers attempted to make contact.
Yelm officers repeatedly told him to stop and that they were police, the police report states.
The man was able to squeeze through a fence on the back end of the property.
Officers reportedly deployed a Taser electroshock weapon, which struck the suspect’s lower back area and didn’t phase him. He continued to run, even as the cartridge of the weapon broke free from his back.
The man eventually gave way and dropped to the ground, though he did not cooperate with officers as they attempted to arrest him.
According to police reports, the man had a knife hanging from his belt.
Once officers were able to calm him down, they reportedly noticed a deep laceration on his hand that needed medical attention. The man, who was reportedly intoxicated, told officers that his father had broken his ribs the night before, though no signs of any injury indicated so.
He was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital for stitches on his hand and was cited.
The NVN is not publishing his name, which is in line with a policy of not identifying suicidal individuals.
Fire Destroys Multiple Houses in Graham
A brushfire that quickly spread Monday night to roughly 100 acres in size in Graham is being blamed for the destruction of multiple houses near the 15400 block of 240th Street.
The blaze reportedly started at around 9 p.m. and quickly grew in size. Fire crews from around the Puget Sound region, including Southeast Thurston Fire Authority, provided on-scene assistance.
Though the fire is largely contained, crews were still at the scene Tuesday.
“Dozens of Firefighters worked throughout the night and are still on the frontlines saving houses in Graham. As seen in the drone video, firefighters used a road as a barrier to stop the fire,” Graham Fire and Rescue posted on Twitter at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The Tacoma News Tribune reported that at least 100 people were evacuated and that at least 10 houses in the area have been lost.
Yelm Man Booked on Meth Charges
A 40-year-old Yelm man was arrested Friday, Sept. 4, on a warrant and one count of possession of controlled substances after Yelm officers reportedly found 0.84 grams of methamphetamine on him.
A Yelm officer was checking the park-and-ride area at First Street and Railway Road in town at about 9:50 p.m. when they observed a black Honda Accord occupied by one male.
After running a records check, the officer found that the owner of the vehicle, Timothy Lovette, 40, had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest by the Roy Police Department for negligent driving and bail set at $5,000.
The officer then made contact with Lovette and he was put under arrest. During a search, the Yelm officer reportedly found a small baggie of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
He was booked into Nisqually Jail on his warrant, with tests later coming back positive on the bag of meth.
