Another weekend, another round of protests and demonstrations in Olympia. There was a Back the Blue and Save the Children rally at the capitol as a Black Lives Matter demonstration was also held. Nisqually Valley News Contributor Jared Wenzelburger visited both events and captured these photos a short video.
Photos: Black Lives, Back the Blue and Save the Children Protests Held in Olympia
