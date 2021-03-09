Intoxicated Transient Barred From Yelm Property for Life, Taken to Hospital After Arrest
A Yelm couple discovered on March 2 the meaning of “no good deed goes unpunished” when a transient alcoholic they’d been trying to help find a job and a place to live finally pushed his limits too far.
Several Yelm police officers were dispatched to the home of the couple on Edwards Street in Yelm where they had complained that Joshua Butler was on the front porch drinking beer, knocking on the front door and yelling at the couple inside the house.
According to police reports, it turns out that the couple have called 911 many times in the past regarding Butler, who is well known to police and has been trespassed from many establishments in Yelm for disorderly conduct.
Upon arrival at the couple’s home, police were told that Butler was in the bathroom of the State Farm office located behind the Edwards Street home. An officer contacted Butler exiting the bathroom and detained him in handcuffs, which caused Butler to get mad and ask why he was being arrested. The officer explained at the time that Butler was only being detained.
As he escorted Butler away from State Farm, Butler tried to pull away, saying he was working under the table for State Farm. The officer didn’t believe him and secured him in the back seat of his patrol vehicle.
An officer then spoke with the husband of the Edwards Street couple who said he would no longer try to help Butler and that he wished to trespass him from his Edwards Street home. The officer subsequently completed a trespass admonishment trespassing Butler from the home for life, which the husband signed and was given a copy.
After trying to explain the trespass order to Butler, he continued to yell and, based on statements from the husband and a written statement from State Farm, the officer arrested Butler for disorderly conduct.
The officer completed a criminal citation charging Butler with disorderly conduct and secured him with a seat belt. The officer said he detected a strong odor of liquor coming from Butler.
The officer transported the agitated Butler to the Nisqually Jail and enroute explained to him “at least eight times” that he was arrested for disorderly conduct. As the patrol car passed the Red Wind Casino, Butler began kicking the patrol car’s rear partition Plexiglas window and was told to stop.
As the officer pulled into the Nisqually Jail, Butler claimed he didn’t feel well and began making sounds like he was throwing up in the back seat. As the officer pulled into the jail, he was met by jail staff and medical staff who said that Butler — who was now on the concrete outside the vehicle throwing up saliva and a little vomit — would have to be medically cleared before he could be booked into jail.
The officer called for a basic life support response from the fire department as Butler continued to try and make himself vomit. Olympic Ambulance arrived on scene to transport Butler to the hospital. The officer advised Butler that he was no longer under arrest and explained he was being transported to the hospital for involuntary commitment due to being gravely disabled and not able to stand or function for approximately 40 minutes at the jail.
Butler was removed from his handcuffs and secured in the ambulance gurney after the officer explained Butler’s erratic and aggressive behavior to the ambulance team. Upon their request, the officer followed them to Providence St. Peter Hospital.
Once at the hospital, Butler told the officer he would sue him for false arrest, at which point the officer cleared the hospital and returned to Yelm. The officer recommended a charge of obstructing a law enforcement officer be referred to the Yelm prosecutor for a charging decision.
Driver Ticketed After Leaving the Scene of Crash
Yelm police arrested a 47-year-old Yelm man after he left the scene of a hit-and-run accident at 3:56 p.m., March 3, in the 8700 block of Burnett Road Southeast and State Route 510.
According to police reports, a Yelm officer was dispatched to the scene where he spoke by phone with a 25-year-old Tumwater woman who recounted the incident.
She noted that both she and the other driver stopped after the accident but that the other driver refused to provide insurance and left the scene.
The woman said she lost the rear bumper of her Toyota Scion after being struck by the other driver’s Chevy Suburban traveling eastbound on SR 510. The officer later found the bumper at the site of the incident.
The officer later received a call from another officer that they had located the Suburban at 103rd Avenue and Algiers Road Southeast. The officer drove to the location and spoke to the driver of the Suburban, who was identified as We-Te-Kosh Mills.
The officer advised Mills that he was not free to leave and read him his Miranda rights, which Mills said he understood. Mills said he was driving eastbound on SR 510 when another vehicle attempted to cross the road without looking and he consequently hit the rear right side of the car’s bumper. He told the officer that he had the right of way and was not at fault for the accident.
After performing a records check on Mills, the officer discovered that Mills’ driver’s license was suspended in the third degree and that he had no vehicle insurance. The officer issued him a citation for driving while suspended, hit and run for failure to provide necessary information when a driver is involved in an accident, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
The officer provided both drivers a case number and took photos of the vehicle damage.
Yelm Girl, 13, Arrested After Allegedly Fighting With Family
Yelm police arrested a 13-year-old Yelm girl at about 12:17 p.m. on March 5 for assault after she fought with a sibling before turning her rage on her mother and father.
According to police reports, the girl’s father was restraining her when police arrived after fighting with her sibling. When released, she ran to her bedroom and repeatedly slammed the door.
The parents told the officer that the girl hit her mother in the face several times and kicked her left leg. She also punched her father several times in the face and bit his inner right arm.
Another Yelm officer arrived at the scene on Thea Rose Drive, and the two officers restrained the girl due to her behavior. The officer noted that the mother was hobbling around the house during the time he was there.
That officer indicated in his report officers had responded to the same address numerous times for similar occurrences. They noted that the girl’s behavior had escalated further than the times they had responded before.
Police noted that the girl is on probation for similar behavior, and that the family has no safe place to send her. As such, police arrested her for two counts of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, and transported and booked her into the Thurston County Youth Services Jail.
Yelm Woman Scammed Out of $5,000 Ring
A 22-year-old Yelm woman expected to receive $5,000 for a ring she auctioned online and subsequently sent to the supposed winning bidder, but is now without ring or money.
According to police reports from 11:55 a.m., March 6, the Yelm woman placed the ring for auction on eBay around Feb. 28 and agreed to ship the ring to the person who claimed to win the auction.
The initial shipping agreement was supposed to be through the U.S. Postal Service first class, but the auction winner contacted the woman saying they wanted it sooner and sent her a fraudulent PayPal account indicating the payment had been made. So the Yelm woman shipped the ring, but never received the $5,000.
The woman told the officer she could provide photographs and a record of all conversations and transactions but did not have them ready when the officer returned later in the day.
The case is still open pending further investigation.
