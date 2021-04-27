Thief Breaks into Unlocked Car at Safeway
Police responded to a vehicle prowl incidence in the parking lot of Safeway, near the Salmon Run Apartments, on Monday, April 19, after the victim, Riley Howard, called in a theft from his vehicle.
According to a police report, Howard had left the car unlocked and, while he was away, an unknown individual allegedly unlawfully entered the property and stole several items from within the vehicle.
An estimated $950 of property was missing. Among the items stolen were tools, valued at $500; camping, fishing equipment and hunting supplies, valued at $300; and shoes, valued at $150, the report states.
Howard had no leads as to who might have taken the items, and no surveillance video coverage was available for the area.
Mail Thief Hits Up Solberg Street
Police responded to a call on Solberg Street that involved mail theft on Thursday, April 22.
Katherine Jacobs ordered a tablecloth valued at $32.99 from Amazon, that was reported to have been delivered April 21. When Jacobs went out to her mailbox on April 22, the package was missing, according to a police report.
Prior to the police response, one of Jacobs’ neighbors found the package that had contained the tablecloth on a nearby street corner, empty of its contents, and delivered the ripped package to Jacobs, the report states.
There were no suspects for this crime as of press deadline on Tuesday, April 27, and the report states that it is unknown as to whether other folks along Solberg Street were missing mail as well.
Church of Christ Vandalized, Burglarized
At least one unknown individual broke into and allegedly stole from a storage shed on the property of the Church of Christ, vandalizing the building with black spray paint.
Police responded to the call on Friday, April 23, arrived at the church — which is located at 1311 Crystal Springs Road in Yelm — and assessed the damage done, according to a police report. Upon arrival, they contacted Oscar Sweaney, who reported the incident and detailed how the shed, which is attached to the church itself, was missing an adjustable wrench, valued at $12, according to the report.
Inside the storage building, a can of black spray paint was found on the cement floor, a substance consistent with the graffiti that had appeared on the building’s western face overnight, according to the report.
Police reported they dusted the can for fingerprints, but found none.
The damage was discovered at about 1 p.m. on April 23, and as of 5 p.m. on April 22, no damage had yet been done, according to those who had used the facility that night, the report states.
Suspects were still unknown by press deadline on Tuesday, April 27.
The same church was found to have been vandalized on Sunday, April 18.
Two Men Arrested at Walmart for Shoplifting
Patrick McGraw, 29, and Chuck Warren, 34, were arrested Friday, April 23, at Walmart for allegedly stealing almost $300 worth of merchandise from the store.
McGraw and Warren both face charges of theft in the third degree, while McGraw also faces criminal trespass in the second degree, according to Yelm Police Department arrest reports.
Police responded to a call from Walmart’s loss prevention office, and upon arrival, came into contact with McGraw, who had been apprehended by Loss Prevention Officer Christina Sanders.
Sanders explained that McGraw had several items in his cart when he purchased a flashlight from the sporting goods section of the store. He then allegedly placed three of the cart’s items in the bag with the flashlight, shopped for and purchased other items, but made no attempt to pay for the items he had previously placed with the flashlight. After McGraw passed all the points of pay without attempting to purchase the concealed items, loss prevention confronted him, according to police reports.
Meanwhile, a second suspect, Warren, was brought into the loss prevention office while police were being briefed on the incident. Warren allegedly danced and sang as he scooped random merchandise from the shelves into his cart, then found a suitcase and concealed cosmetics within it. After only paying for a few of the items at self-checkout, Warren attempted to leave the store, but was confronted by loss prevention to join McGraw and Yelm police, according to the report.
Warren and McGraw admitted to being in the store together, the report states.
Three items were allegedly stolen by McGraw, at a value of $20.90, and 12 items were allegedly stolen by Warren, at a value of $275.93, according to the report.
Police Find Stolen Truck, Arrest its Driver
Timothy Janssen, 22, was arrested for being in the possession of a stolen Chevy Colorado valued at $12,000 on Saturday, April 24.
Yelm Police observed a truck matching the description of a vehicle reported stolen from Kitsap County as it was backing out of a parking stall in the Walmart parking lot.
Upon confrontation, Janssen revealed he had been previously trespassed from the property and knew he was not supposed to be there.
After police read Janssen his rights, and the vehicle was confirmed stolen, they searched the truck, finding and seizing $646 from within it as evidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.