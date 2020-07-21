A 17-year-old from Yelm was booked into Thurston County Youth Services and charged with fourth-degree assault after grabbing and punching her mother while intoxicated.
Yelm police were dispatched at about 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, for a domestic violence call at a residence near the 14800 block of 99th Avenue Southeast. Officers were notified that the calling party had been involved in a physical altercation with her 17-year-old daughter.
Upon arrival, police made contact with the 40-year-old mother, who said she got into a verbal altercation with her daughter after she came home about an hour and a half past her curfew.
The daughter then reportedly struck her mother in the head. Officers didn’t notice any marks on the mother, who turned down medical aid.
The mother said her daughter’s conduct has been the “new normal” since she started drinking.
Officers were able to make contact with the minor, who smelled of intoxicants, according to police reports. The minor claimed self-defense, saying that her mother was yelling at her and that she has a right to defend herself.
The 17-year-old was then placed under arrest by Yelm officers. She attempted to pull away and was yelling at both the officers and her mother. She also kicked at the front door of the residence.
She was taken to Providence St. Peter hospital for medical clearance before being transferred to Thurston County Youth Services.
