A vote on an ordinance that would hold Yelm City Council members and the mayor to no more than two terms has been delayed until the governing body’s next regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Council member Molly Carmody, who brought the proposed legislation forward to the council, made a motion to move the vote to a later meeting to allow more people to comment, if they so choose.
The council approved Carmody’s motion, 5-1. Council member EJ Curry was the dissenting vote and council member James Blair was not present.
If passed in its current form, Ordinance No. 1066 would limit the mayor and city council members to two terms in an effort to limit power, lessen the chance of abuse of power, stimulate civic engagement by the public, and bring new and more diverse ideas to the council.
