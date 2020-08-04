Mount Rainier National Park rangers recovered a body of a deceased person from an off-trail drainage near Paradise on Monday, Aug. 3.
The body is believed to be that of Talal Sabbagh, a hiker who went missing in late June.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner's office will finalize identification.
“The National Park Service wishes to thank all searchers for their efforts over the last month to locate Sabbagh,” the park said in a press release.
The park continues its search for Vincent Djie, who went missing near Longmire in June and has yet to be found.
