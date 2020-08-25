Thurston County deputies arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday, Aug. 20, on three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly discharged one round from a firearm at a birthday celebration.
Yelm police officers were dispatched to a residence on the 16000 block of Greenleaf Avenue Southeast after receiving a call of a physical altercation between two men and hearing a gunshot at around 11:45 p.m., according to a news release from the agency.
Officers arrived shortly after the incident. Witnesses told police they’d seen a physical altercation break out between 26-year-old Walter Mabry and another man.
“This altercation spilled out into the front yard and eventually the male subject Mabry was fighting was able to get back inside the residence and shut the front door,” the news release reads. “Mabry attempted to follow the other male subject back in the residence by kicking the front door open, but was unsuccessful.”
After another altercation ensued between the two men, Mabry reportedly went back to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun. According to the news release, he pointed the firearm in the direction of the house and discharged one round from the weapon. Police noted there were two children in the residence when the gun was fired.
Mabry then reportedly left the property with a female.
Deputies later found the vehicle he fled in near Walmart on State Route 507 and conducted a traffic stop. Mabry was arrested without incident and transported to Thurston County Jail.
