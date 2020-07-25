Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp drew a large crowd Friday evening at a rally hosted on private property off Shaw Road in Yelm.

200730.news.culp.er2.jpg

With no masks in sight and very little social distancing, close to 500 people gathered with lawn chairs and blankets in hand to hear from the Republic police chief as other candidates for state and local office also campaigned.

Matt Marshall, a Republican running for 2nd Legislative District Rep. J.T. Wilcox’s seat, also spoke at the event.

200730.news.culp.er5.jpg

During his talk, Culp criticized Gov. Jay Inslee, along with Seattle, for what he perceives as poor handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

200730.news.culp.er6.jpg

Culp, who announced his campaign had raised more than $1 million, also touched on topics such as fish ecology, constitutional rights, education and the recently-passed comprehensive sex education bill, taxes and $30 car tabs.

200730.news.culp.er7.jpg

Inslee, who is seeking a third term as the state’s executive, faces around three dozen challengers, including Culp.

The two candidates with the most votes in the primary election, which takes place Aug. 4, will move on to the general election in November.

200730.news.culp.er8.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.