The 2020 Thurston County Commissioner District No. 1 and No. 2 primary election races are in the books.
In District No. 1, Democrat Carolina Mejia — a first-time political candidate — will face Republican C Davis in the Nov. 3 general election. In the final tally, certified this week by Thurston County and the Secretary of State, Mejia collected 11,552 votes for 32.2 percent of the total 35,887 votes cast.
Davis garnered 6,478 votes for 18.06 percent, besting former Thurston County Commissioner Bud Blake by 165 votes. Incumbent District No. 1 commissioner John Hutchings finished fourth in the balloting with 5,066 votes and 14.12 percent of the total.
Hutchings — who was elected in 2016, and before that spent a long career in law enforcement — wrote about his future prospects in an email last week: “I never say never, yet at this point I do not envisage a run for office. However, I don’t often close doors behind me. Aside from county commissioner and throughout my other professions, I have served our community. I do not see that changing.”
In the District No. 2 race, incumbent Gary Edwards handily defeated Democratic challenger Michael Steadman by 4,436 votes. Edwards garnered 17,208 votes for 57.11 percent of the total 30,129 votes cast to Steadman’s 12,772 votes for 42.39 percent.
They will face off again in November.
Thurston County residents cast a total of 107,658 votes in the primary for 56.6 percent of the county’s 190,200 registered voters.
