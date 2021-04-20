The Yelm High School FFA and greenhouse class is taking their annual sale to the web again this year because of COVID-19 related restrictions.
Hillary Hull, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser for the school, said that while the sale will look different this year, there will still be an opportunity for folks to browse the wares online.
“Probably the strangest thing about this online world is that customers are used to seeing the plants that they are purchasing,” Hull said. “So if they are wanting to see the products — what are in the greenhouses — then we have a Facebook page set up for that purpose.”
Folks can find the page by searching “Yelm FFA Virtual Plant Sales 2021” on Facebook. The students have learned to do all the online marketing for the site, a new facet of the program’s offerings to them.
The sale goes live at 8 a.m. this Monday, April 26, and about half an hour after folks make their purchases, they will be called with a pickup time designated for them on either Tuesday or Wednesday, though some pickups will be set for Monday.
“Luckily, our students will be able to serve the customers this year, so our students will be helping with the whole (pick up) process,” Hull said.
The pick up location is at the high school greenhouses behind the school itself. Customers will see signs and students waiting for them. Upon arrival they will be asked to show their ID or plant print-off that they will receive online following their purchase.
To register for the sale, go to www.ycs.wednet.edu/ffaplantsale.com and follow the directions on the page.
“This year is probably the most different year we have ever had,” Hull said. “Last year, when everything shut down, teachers were the ones that helped keep the sale alive, but this year, (the) greenhouse (class) has been that bright light in students’ lives. It’s a class that the kids look forward to, because it’s a class where they’re not on the computer at all.
“They’re 100 percent hands-on. Their level of dedication, and their ability to be bought into the program, has been amazing this year. I’m proud of them.”
Even when the campus was shut down earlier this year, the school was given permission to have the FFA students work in the greenhouses in small groups since January.
Olivia Perry, student greenhouse manager, said the class has been a rewarding experience for her.
“We all have different groups, so I go over the groups and make sure everyone’s watering their plants,” Perry said. “It’s a lot of fun. You get to see a plant grow — like start from a seed and watch it bloom into a different flower or vegetable. We get to see all of our progress pay off with the plant sale and get money back for FFA.”
The sale — which the school hopes will net $20,000 — will help fund the materials for next year’s sale, but $16,000 of the proceeds will ensure that agriculture students will be able to pay their FFA affiliation dues, a $30-40 value per student.
Last year, a whopping 13,000 plants were sold, even with the sale’s online format.
“One of the reasons I think our plant sale is so successful is our students are caring for the plants every single day,” Hull said. “Not only are they coming out and watering them, they’re checking if they have any bugs … they’re seeing if there’s any plants whose leaves don’t look very good.”
And the students hand-pinch the flowers. All it takes is one pinch to a flower and it will grow back two, like a hydra of fuller, bigger, brighter flowers.
And, as Perry has it, she and her fellow students find joy in the process.
“I have a lot of friends who have taken this class and they’ve all enjoyed it,” she said. “It’s a class that’s a fun elective. It seems like it’s an easy one, but you learn a lot.”
This year was especially trying because the school didn’t know if there was going to be a sale due to COVID-19 related restrictions, but Hull said the students never gave up.
“Even through the ups and downs and all the trials and tribulations, they have been awesome workers — every single one of them,” she said. “They want to water their plants. They want to take care of their section. They have a lot of pride in what we’re doing.”
